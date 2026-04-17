Unique Fabrications, Inc. is hiring a full-time Truck Body and Bed Painter.
Responsibilities include prepping, sanding, and painting truck bodies, along with light body work.
Wages are commensurate with experience, and we offer a comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, and eye insurance, a 401k with a generous match, paid holiday and vacation time.
If interested, call 814-226-5926, email Unique@unqfab.com or visit us at 19059 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254.
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