BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Centre County man faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly assaulted corrections officers in two separate instances while incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail, according to state police.

Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the two sets of charges against Steven Christopher McGovern, 21, of Boalsburg, on April 7.

According to a criminal complaint, the first incident occurred on September 16, 2025, when McGovern flooded his cell and was being moved to a bench for restraints. The affidavit of probable cause said McGovern kicked one officer in the groin area and later attempted to bite another officer in the neck while being shackled.

McGovern told police he did not remember what occurred and did not remember kicking anyone, the affidavit stated. Troopers reported viewing video surveillance that showed McGovern kick one officer and attempt to bite another, according to the complaint.

A second set of charges stems from a March 6, 2026, incident where McGovern allegedly struck a supervisor, the criminal complaint said. According to the affidavit, McGovern requested to be put on suicide watch, but a supervisor determined the request did not meet the necessary criteria.

When ordered to return to his cell block, McGovern allegedly refused and struck the supervisor in the forearm two or three times with a closed fist. The affidavit said McGovern later tried to punch the same officer through a door opening. During the incident, McGovern reportedly commented that he was incompetent and could not get in trouble, according to the complaint.

For both incidents, McGovern faces the following charges:

Assault by Prisoner — Employee , Felony 2 (three counts)

, Felony 2 (three counts) Harassment — Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

He is scheduled for preliminary hearings on June 10 before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak, according to the court docket.