PHILIPSBURG, Pa. — The time machine that is the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg is gearing up to take you back once again when the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra (PRO) visits on Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

The PRO performs original music with silent films, recreating how people first enjoyed movies complete with opportunities to boo at the villains and cheer for the heroes.

This year’s feature is Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush which premiered in 1925 “to spectacular reviews and was received with acclaim throughout the world,” according to information provided by the Rowland.

You can watch “The Little Tramp” don a backpack and head to the Klondike as the lone prospector in this classic film.

Chaplin is best known for this character, the Tramp which first appeared in the film, The Tramp.

In 1972 he received an honorary Oscar from the Academy Awards for his long work in film which continued into the 1970’s. The crowd gave him a 12 minute standing ovation.

In his presentation, then Academy President Daniel Taradash quoted Chaplin as saying “my only enemy is time.” Taradash countered this by saying “We respectfully disagree. For wherever and whenever there is communication, a screen and an audience, whether here on earth and now or in some unfathomable future on some faraway star, time is Charlie Chaplin’s dearest and eternal friend.”

Time has indeed not forgotten Chaplin and events like the show at the Rowland Theatre with his original music, continue to showcase his amazing talent.

This is PRO’s 40th anniversary. Rick Benjamin created Paragon Ragtime Orchestra as a student at Julliard School of Music in 1986. This is also the 10th anniversary of PRO coming to the Rowland Theatre for its silent film program.

In 2016, PRO first set up in the orchestra pit at the Rowland Theatre and presented its silent film program called The Crown Princes, which consisted of shorts of Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd.

Much like the famous line of Humphrey Bogart’s Rick Blaine to Claude Rains’ Captain Louis Renault in the film Casablanca, that evening in 2016 was the beginning of a beautiful friendship between the Rowland and PRO.

The Rowland Theatre opened in 1917, playing the silent films of the era. It was built for this type of program.

PRO travels the world, performing its silent film program. It is also known for its Scott Joplin repertoire and has, since 2003, toured performing Joplin’s operatic masterpiece Treemonisha with special singers.

This acclaim brought Rick Benjamin and PRO to the attention of the PBS’ Great

Performances’ Now Hear This with Scott Yoo. Yoo and his film crew came to the Rowland Theatre on last year’s PRO show day to film Benjamin and Paragon performing Joplin’s music as well as pieces from the opera from the Rowland Theatre stage for the Great Performance’s program.

That episode, Now Hear This: Everyone Loves Joplin, will be airing on PBS nationwide on Friday, April 17, at 9 p.m. The Rowland Theatre is in the background in several of the scenes.

To celebrate the national recognition of Paragon in its Great Performances debut, the Rowland Theatre and WPSU will host a special screening of Now Hear This: Everyone Loves Joplin on Sunday April 19 at 2 p.m. at the theater.

There is no admission to this special screening, and everyone is welcome to watch this episode together. Benjamin will be at the theatre to introduce the episode and give background on how the orchestra came to be a part of this national show.

Area residents will also be able to strike gold by attending in person the April 25 showing of The Gold Rush at the Rowland Theatre.

Seating is reserved with tickets costing $25. You can purchase them online through a link at rowlandtheatre.com. Tickets are also available at the box office the night of the show for cash only. There is no admission charge for students.

The April 25 Paragon Ragtime Orchestra event is sponsored in part by the National Endowment of the Arts as well as a grant from the Patricia Farrell music fund of the Centre Foundation.