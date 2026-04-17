DuBOIS, Pa. — DuBois City Council slowed its progress on a tax assistance program Wednesday as it waits to see if Clearfield County adopts the initiative.

Council members postponed a vote on the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) ordinance until at least May 6. The delay follows reports that Clearfield County commissioners are exploring a countywide LERTA declaration.

“I think the county commissioners should be given a pat on the back for asking for more time to review the LERTA program,” said Council Member Sam Mollica.

Council members said they want to coordinate with both the county and the DuBois Area School District before moving forward.

The LERTA program allows property owners to delay tax assessment increases after making improvements to residential, industrial, or commercial sites. Under the program, the increased property value becomes fully taxable over a five-year period.