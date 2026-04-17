CANOE TWP, Pa. (EYT) — A man was not injured but faces citations after striking a tree and leaving the scene of a crash on Tyger Road in Canoe Township on Wednesday

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks, the accident occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. on April 15, just south of Canoe Ridge Road, in Canoe Township.

Police reported that Ian J. McDaniel, 24, of Rossiter, was traveling east on Canoe Ridge Road in a 2007 Lexus. As McDaniel turned left onto Tyger Road at a high rate of speed, he lost control of the vehicle.

State police said the vehicle traveled off the east edge of Tyger Road, went down an embankment, and struck a tree. Following the collision, McDaniel exited the vehicle and walked to his residence in Canoe Township without notifying police of the crash.

Police say McDaniel was not injured in the incident.

According to the report, McDaniel was cited for failing to report the crash.

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