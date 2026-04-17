CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Clearfield County needs a few good volunteers to assist voters during the upcoming May 19 primary election.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Clearfield County Commissioners highlighted several open poll worker positions. Registered voters of any party living in the following locations may apply:

Grampian Borough: Judge of Elections

Judge of Elections DuBois City Second Precinct, Ferguson Township, Graham Township, and Pike Township: Minority Inspector of Elections

Commissioner Dave Glass clarified that the title “minority inspector” does not refer to a political party, but rather signifies the second inspector position.

Interested residents should contact the Clearfield County Elections Office for more information on serving in these or other elected positions.

The commissioners reminded residents that the deadline to register to vote in the primary is May 4. While the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is May 12, officials encourage voters to submit those requests as early as possible.