SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (EYT) – The Golden Eagles track & field team endured a lengthy weather delay on Thursday afternoon, with Clarion enjoying a strong showing at the John Papa Invitational hosted by Slippery Rock at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

The highlight of the day came in the field, where Emily Foster hit a PSAC qualifying mark in the High Jump to earn a spot at the conference championships in May. Foster hit a new PR in the event in clearing the bar at a height of 1.60m, the best jump of her career either indoors or outdoors. It also matched exactly the PSAC qualifying mark.

Foster cleared the bar at 1.60m on her second attempt at that height and ultimately placed fourth.

The best finish of the day for the Golden Eagles came in the final event, with Raechel Braun taking second place in the 10,000m. The freshman completed the grueling 25-lap endurance race in a time of 40:23.60, trailing only Slippery Rock’s Carissa Flynn.

In the sprint events, Hannah Redwood ran the second-fastest 100m dash of the season for the Golden Eagles and her best of the year by far, crossing the line in a time of 12.89 seconds. Breonna Buck, meanwhile, finished the 400m in a time of 1:13.16.

In the other distance events, Cheyenne Zeedyk ran her best outdoor 800m of the year to date, taking 18th in the field with a time of 2:30.92.

Chloe Statler hit a new PR in the Triple Jump, taking 16th in the field with a mark of 8.50m, while Delaney Yost logged her best mark in the Long Jump in the last three weeks with a 4.75m to take 22nd. In the throws, Zoey Grunthaner hit two PRs, tossing the Discus a distance of 30.02m and the Hammer to a mark of 33.17m. Madison Foringer took 11th in the Hammer Throw with a mark of 44.85m, achieved on her final attempt of the session.

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