CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Pittsburgh man will stand trial for allegedly possessing 85 grams of methamphetamine when police found him in a field in August 2021.

Jason Edward Stiles, 48, was charged by state police with felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; receiving stolen property; and carrying a firearm without a license. He also faces misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police filed the charges Jan. 7.

During centralized court Wednesday, Stiles waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case to the Court of Common Pleas. His bail is $75,000, unsecured.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers responded Aug. 13, 2021, to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a Penn Township field. The driver, identified as Stiles, told police the vehicle belonged to a friend and he was waiting for the friend’s return.

While interacting with Stiles, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car. When questioned, Stiles stated there was “just weed” in the vehicle and produced a bag of suspected marijuana.

The trooper also noticed drug paraphernalia in the cup holder. As he entered the vehicle to retrieve it, he saw a handgun wedged between the driver’s seat and center console. Officers removed the weapon for safety. Tape covered the serial number; after removing the tape and checking the number, the trooper learned the gun was stolen.

State police seized the vehicle and towed it to the Clearfield barracks. A search warrant executed a few days later uncovered a shotgun, 85 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two cellphones, a bag of marijuana, a digital scale, THC candy, and multiple smoking devices.