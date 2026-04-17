HARRISBURG – Attorney General Dave Sunday and the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection are warning sports fans shopping for NHL and NBA tickets and merchandise to beware of scams.

The Philadelphia 76ers begin their NBA play-in tournament tonight, and the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers face one another in round one of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs this weekend, so Attorney General Sunday is warning fans to be on high alert for fake tickets and unlicensed merchandise.

“There’s nothing like the excitement of the NHL and NBA Playoffs and the fans of the 76ers, the Flyers, and the Penguins are ready to support their teams like they always do. Don’t let that excitement lead you to being scammed when buying tickets or team gear,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Scammers will take advantage of high-demand sports matchups by selling fake tickets and merchandise. I encourage everyone to pause before making purchases, and follow the tips from my Bureau of Consumer Protection so you can enjoy the playoffs.”

The Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection is asking consumers to consider these tips when buying tickets and merchandise:

Watch the websites you visit. As a consumer, you should not click on banner ads or pop-ups on a legitimate website that may take you to a third party website. You lose all protections and guarantees once you leave a legitimate website in favor of discounted tickets or other promises somewhere else.

Review your cart before checking out when purchasing tickets through a website. Some online ticket resale platforms may charge fees at checkout. Review your purchase prior to hitting the final checkout button for any additional charges and fees added to the final purchase price.

Be cautious of using search engines to find potential ticket sellers. Less reputable websites offering ticket sales will ramp up advertising before events like the playoffs, increasing their website traffic. Stick to websites you are familiar with, and read the URL of the website you visit. Scam artists often make minor changes to an actual website’s URL to bring a false sense of legitimacy to the website – a practice known as spoofing. Look for spelling or grammatical mistakes – a tip-off to fake websites.

Avoid buying tickets from someone you have not met. Do not buy tickets from a seller you don’t know. Always try to conduct any ticket purchase in a safe, well lit area. Consumers can also search for “Safe Transaction Locations” online. Police stations provide an environment for safe transactions.

Be wary of sellers asking for payment in gift cards, money orders, cryptocurrency or wire transfers, especially over the phone. Consumers should use their credit cards when possible to protect themselves from scammers and fraud.

Trust your common sense. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. This is especially true with travel packages that promise airfare, accommodations, and tickets at incredibly low prices. Do your homework and investigate the seller before buying.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection also advises that if you have made an unfulfilled purchase with your credit card, to contact the credit card company and dispute the charge immediately.

Pennsylvanians who believe they have been victims of a ticket, travel service, or merchandise scam can file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting www.attorneygeneral.gov, by emailing sc***@*************al.gov, or by calling 1-800-441-2555.