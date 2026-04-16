JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — In the final frame of a season that stretched across time zones, long weekends and quiet bus rides, Melia Mitskavich wasn’t on the approach.

She didn’t have a ball in her hand.

Instead, she stood just behind the settee area, eyes locked down the lane, heart pounding in rhythm with every pin that still had to fall, trusting a teammate to finish something she had helped build.

That’s college bowling.

That’s the lesson.

And that’s the moment that made everything worth it.

When freshman Gianna Brandolino stepped into the 10th frame and fired three strikes to close out a 4-1 win over Wichita State in the NCAA Division I Collegiate Bowling national championship on April 13, the Jacksonville State sophomore from DuBois didn’t move right away.

She just watched.

“I feel like it still hasn’t sunk in yet,” Mitskavich said. “It was a really unreal feeling. Most of us were expecting to bowl another game, but our 10th-frame bowler, Gianna, threw three strikes in the 10th. That’s when we knew we won.”

Just like that, Jacksonville State — the best team in the country — had its second national title in three years.

And Mitskavich had something she’d never had before.

A championship built not just on what she did, but on what she learned to give up.

Because for most of her life, bowling had been an individual pursuit. A lane. A ball. A score. Simple.

She grew up dominating that world, carving out a résumé that spoke for itself. She posted a 237.53 average during the 2021-22 youth season to earn the USBC National High Average Award, earned a spot on Junior Team USA in 2024, and had a pedigree shaped in part by her mother, Jackie, a former professional bowler.

When she stepped onto campus at Jacksonville State, she brought all of that with her.

What she didn’t bring was experience waiting her turn.

“I knew coming in I wouldn’t be bowling the whole time because it’s the best team in the country,” Mitskavich said. “So you have to work to earn that spot.”

That adjustment wasn’t easy.

Not for someone used to controlling every frame.

The Jacksonville State women’s bowling team won their second national championship in the last three years.

“It was definitely a hard thing to deal with,” she said. “Growing up, I never bowled on a team. I was always used to bowling individually, but it taught me when you do get a chance, just embrace it.”

And when her chances came, she did exactly that.

Mitskavich averaged a 210 when inserted into the lineup this season. It was a quiet, efficient kind of production that doesn’t always make headlines but wins trust inside a locker room.

“I don’t start a lot,” she said, “but when I did get a chance, I did pretty well.”

That’s the balance.

That’s the sacrifice.

And that’s the difference between bowling alone and bowling for something bigger.

“Most of the games we bowl are traditional, but when we were in the championship match, they do what’s called Baker,” Mitskavich explained. “You still have five people in your lineup, but each person bowls certain frames. Normally, your best bowler is pulling the 10th frame.”

In that format, no one owns a game.

Everyone shares it. No rhythm. No reset. No chance to settle in. Just trust.

“College bowling is so different from individual bowling,” she said. “I feel like bowling is just bowling. But you’re in a different environment.”

It’s an environment where patience matters as much as performance, where belief extends beyond yourself. Where the biggest moment of the season might not belong to you, but still means everything.

That perspective didn’t happen overnight. It came from repetition. From travel. From the grind of a schedule that rarely allowed for anything else.

“I try to do stuff during the season, but the second semester, we’ve been traveling almost every weekend,” Mitskavich said. “There’s really not a chance for us to do anything else.”

Mitskavich is still building her college game and her comfort in it.

That’s not always easy at the Division I level. Bowling is bowling, she said, but it comes with a different degree of pressure now.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to be confident in what I’m doing and just trusting what I’m doing,” she said.

Jacksonville State was certainly confident in what they were doing. That belief carried them through the season and into Cleveland, where the Gamecocks approached the national championship with a mindset that felt almost deceptively simple.

“We just looked at it like it was another tournament, just another weekend of bowling,” Mitskavich said. “And tried not to add too much pressure on top of that.”

Long before the national title, before Team USA and the college spotlight, Mitskavich was something other than a bowler, too.

A softball player.

She was a standout at DuBois Central Catholic.

And even now, with a championship trophy and a future in bowling that could stretch well beyond college, part of her still drifts back to the diamond.

“I miss softball a lot, actually,” she said.

Last summer, she found her way back, if only briefly. A local fast pitch team that plays in Clearfield needed a player, and Mitskavich was happy to step on the diamond again.

“I knew someone who played, and they needed more people one night, so I came,” she said. “I just kept coming to games throughout the summer and it was really good to get to do that. It was fun to be back on the field.”

That’s the thing about athletes like Mitskavich.

They don’t just compete.

They carry pieces of every game they’ve ever loved.

Now, she’s part of something bigger than herself. Part of a national championship team, a member of Team USA, a piece of one of the most dominant programs in the country.

And like so many around her, she’s not done.

“I’d say a lot of us want to continue bowling after college,” she said. “There are several of us who want to give the professional tour a shot.”

For now, though, the focus remains where it has been all along.

One frame at a time.

One opportunity at a time.

“Every day is a new day,” Mitskavich said. “Just because last week was a good weekend, it could be something different going into the next weekend.”

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