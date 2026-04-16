JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police reported several unrelated incidents in Jefferson County, including DUI-related traffic stops and a domestic harassment case.

DUI Arrest in Punxsutawney

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on April 13 at approximately 6:11 p.m. along the 200 block of Graffius Avenue in Punxsutawney Borough. Police said a 51-year-old Rossiter woman was taken into custody following the stop. Troopers observed signs of impairment and administered standardized field sobriety tests. The woman was arrested for driving under the influence, and charges are pending.

Young Township DUI Investigation

In a separate incident earlier that day, troopers conducted another traffic stop along the 2600 block of Walston Road in Young Township. The operator was detained during a DUI investigation. Additional details were not released.

Summerville Borough Harassment

PSP responded to State Street in Summerville Borough on April 14 at approximately 6:39 a.m. for a reported domestic dispute. Police said the incident involved a 45-year-old woman from Middlesex and a 45-year-old Summerville man. The man is accused of harassment involving physical contact. Charges are pending.

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