CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spring has arrived, and Simply Skin is marking the season with a bright collection of April Specials focused on hydration, rejuvenation, and a renewed glow.

Each offering was thoughtfully curated to help clients refresh their skin and step confidently into the warmer months ahead.

VAMP Advanced Add‑On – $250

VAMP Advanced is a powerful rejuvenation booster designed to enhance any microneedling or resurfacing treatment. It delivers deep hydration and supports advanced skin repair with a medical‑grade blend of vitamins, amino acids, minerals, PDRN, and hyaluronic acid.

Available as an add‑on to: SkinPen Microneedling, Ultra Resurfacing, CO₂ Fractional Resurfacing, or Genius RF Microneedling.

Spring Refresh Facial – $220

This three‑step facial is designed to reset dull winter skin. It includes dermaplaning, a DiamondGlow facial, and an Illuminize Peel to smooth, brighten, and refresh the complexion.

A Balanced Beauty – Botox + Filler Savings

Enjoy a personalized facial balancing session with spring savings on injectables.

Save $150 on 30+ units of Botox with 1 mL of filler

Save $75 on each additional syringe

A simple, effective way to soften, lift, and enhance natural features.

April Product Feature: HA⁵ Hydra Collagen Water Burst

SkinMedica’s HA⁵ Hydra Collagen Water Burst delivers lightweight, long‑lasting hydration. Clinically proven to boost moisture immediately and keep skin hydrated for up to 24 hours, it supports a healthy barrier and a refreshed, spring‑ready glow.

Refresh Your Skin for the Season Ahead

Spring is the perfect time to renew and revive your skin. Whether you’re seeking advanced rejuvenation, a bright seasonal glow, or subtle injectable refinement, Simply Skin’s April Specials offer something for every complexion.

Call 814‑227‑2362, send a message, or book online to reserve your appointment.

The post SPONSORED: Simply Skin Unveils Bright, Renewing April Specials appeared first on exploreJefferson.