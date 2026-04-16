CURWENSVILLE-One day removed from an outstanding performance that saw 17 runs scored, 13 in one inning, the Curwensville Golden Tide wanted to keep that feeling going, wanting back on the diamond, ready to go into battle. The next task for the Tide was to keep the Southern Huntingdon Rockets from launching into their own orbit on their home field.

That momentum from one day earlier started out strong, but the Rockets ultimately took flight, both the easy way and the earned way, in the early innings to take down Curwensville, 13-8.

Curwensville got things going in the bottom of the first in a big way. After a pair of singles by Breck Finn and Lawson Neiswender, who then got replaced by courtesy runner Kael McGary, Lincoln Hoyt launched a fly to right field back to almost the hillside. Both runners would cross home, while Hoyt managed a two-RBI triple to start his afternoon. One batter later, a hard grounder to short by Gavin McDermott managed to score another run for an early 3-0 lead.

The Rockets got two runs back in the second courtesy of a single by Cory Pershing, then a bases-loaded walk to Kasen Gipe. However, the third inning is when things took a turn.

Hoyt, who got the start one day earlier, struggled at the start with both a walk and a hit batter. Coaches then made a switch to Breck Finn, but things went awry quickly.

He would walk the next two batters, the latter resulting in a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. A two-RBI single by Tannyr Edgin and an RBI-single by Gipe suddenly made it 6-3. One inning later, the Rockets would plate six. Two came on bases-loaded walks to Pershing and Nicholas Parson, then after a pitching change, an error by Cayden Pierce at third let one more across. A fielder’s choice from Gipe made it 10-3, and a two-RBI single by Aiden Berrier put the game at 12-3 at the halfway mark.

Curwenville tried to come back, scoring two more runs over the next couple innings, but after another run by Southern Huntingdon in the sixth, the Tide were looking for answers in the final at-bat attempts.

Two outs were already recorded until McDermott made it on base thanks to an error, then a single by Cooper Haag and a walk by Best loaded the bases. An RBI-single by Pierce brought McDermott home, then Kyler Nelen plated two more on a hard grounder to center field. But, when Cael Butler came back to try and bring another run in, he would go down swinging for the final out.

Hoyt got dinged with the loss, his first of the season, with two innings of work, and giving up four earned runs. By contrast, Levi Morgan had a strong outing for the Rockets as he would pitch nearly the entire game. Had he not reached the 100-pitch mark, he possibly would have, but he got the win with 6.2 innings of action, striking out five and yielding six runs.

The Tide have a day of rest before they are back in action, as they will take their 6-3 record into the second half of their season starting Friday when they host Purchase Line.

SCORE BY INNING

S. Huntingdon 024 601 0 – 13 9 4

Curwensville 300 110 3 – 8 9 2

Southern Huntingdon – 13

Lucas Creswell-ss/p 4000, Aiden Berrier-1b 3312, Jackson Parks-c 4111, Elijah Oswald-lf 1300, Levi Morgan-p/ss 3211, Nicholas Parson-dh 3211, Cory Pershing-cf 4112, Tannyr Edgin-2b 3023, Jacob Worthy-ph 1000, Kasen Gipe-rf 4123. TOTALS 30 13 9 13.

Curwensville – 8

Cael Butler-cf 5010, Breck Finn-2b/p 4110, Kael McGary-cr 0100, Hunter Passmore-dh/p 1000, Lincoln Hoyt-p/c 3112, Lawson Neiswender-dh 3010, Gavin McDermott-1b 4112, Peyton Perks-3000, Cooper Haag-rf 1210, Trenton Best-ss/p 3100, Cayden Pierce-3b 3011, Kyler Nelen-lf 3122. TOTALS 33 8 9 7.

2B: Gipe

3B: Parks/Hoyt

HBP: Berrier, Edgin/Nelen

SB: Berrier-2, Oswald/Pierce-2, Nelen

CS: Pershing

E: Reed-2, Gipe, Edgin/Pierce-2

Pitching

Southern Huntingdon: Morgan-6.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB; Creswell-0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.

Curwensville: Hoyt-2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 SO, 4 BB; Finn-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Passmore-0.1 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 SO, 5 BB; Best-3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB.

W-Morgan

L-Hoyt (1-1)

Golden Tide Baseball Scoreboard