CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a highway reconstruction project along Route 153 in Pine Township is set to get underway on Monday, April 20. This project involves cross-slope correction to improve drainage and prevent uncontrolled water flow from damaging the pavement surface, and paving to extend the service life and improve the ride quality of more than 3.5 miles of roadway.

Starting Monday, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control starting at the intersection of Routes 153 and 322, continuing northbound toward Simon B. Elliot State Park and Anderson Creek. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in work zones, obey flaggers and other posted work zone signage, and always buckle their seatbelts.

Work scheduled under this contract includes cross slope correction, milling, paving, guide rail installation, line painting, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., of State College, PA, is the contractor for this $4.7 million job. PennDOT anticipates work on this contract continuing until late September, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.