Rita Marguerite Hepfl Reed, age 94, of Miola, peacefully went to be with Jesus early Monday morning, April 13, 2026, in the comfort of her own home with her son, Patrick, by her side.

She passed away in the home that she and her husband proudly built.

Rita was born on February 13, 1932, on the family farm in Miola, one of fourteen children to the late George J. and Martha I. Swartzfager Hepfl.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Rita attended a two-room schoolhouse in Miola and, though she loved school and wanted to continue, after 9th grade, her father asked her to stay home and help with the family farm and her younger siblings.

It was there that Rita learned her great art of baking and cooking.

On January 25, 1958, Rita married Joseph J. “Skinny” Reed at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

They were happily married for fifty years until Joe sadly passed away on June 11, 2008.

In her earlier years, she worked at the Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion.

After seventeen years and having her fifth child, Rita decided to leave her job to care for her children and home.

She was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she served as president of the Ladies Guild for several years and organized many wonderful dinners to support the church’s fundraising.

Rita was a great gardener, canning many varieties of fruits and vegetables to enjoy.

She was known for her delicious pies, bread, stuffing, pickles, and spaghetti sauce, and enjoyed sharing her recipes with family and friends.

You would always find Rita’s house full of family during holidays, and the aroma of her beautiful meals would always remind you of a mother who loved her family and always made them her priority in life.

She also loved playing euchre at any family gathering and spending time with her special sisters, Mary and Monica.

Rita especially enjoyed her many beautiful flower beds and loved tending to them, smiling at the great beauty they provided.

Her greatest adventures were to the Outer Banks in 2000 and 2003 with her entire family, where she cherished every memory.

Rita is survived by her seven children, Karen Lewis of Shippenville, Joseph “Joe” Reed of Sligo, Mark Reed and his wife, Jodi, of Miola, Julie Campbell and her husband, Jeff, of Cranberry Township, Lisa Reed and her fiancé, Bob, of Miola, Tricia Schmader of Miola, and Patrick Reed of Shippenville; fifteen grandchildren, Mathew, Aaron (Sunshine), Lance (Debra), Craig (Catherine), Joseph, Holly (Zane), Anna (Madeline), Chad (Holly), Meagan (Jarret), Brady (Krystal), Katelyn (Jonathon), William, Jason (Roxanne), Matthew, and Brooke; and fifteen great-grandchildren, Marlon, Mason, Margaret, George, Bejamin, Adleigh, Ryden, Landon, Madison, Blake, Talia, Sarah, Roland, Lana, and Layla.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was preceded in death by her son-in-law, LaVerne Lewis; her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Reed; six sisters, Gerry Griebel, Betty Wolbert, Pauline Stiglitz, Mary Nick, Monica Reed, and infant sister, Helen Hepfl; and seven brothers, Walter, Charles, Bernard, Donald and infant brothers, Tommy, Jimmy, and George.

Rita’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Brooker for the phenomenal care and extended time he gave them with their mother.

They would also like to thank the nurses, physician assistants, and doctors at the Clarion Hospital ICU and Clarion Forest VNA for their excellent care and compassion they provided for Rita during her final days.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Jason Feigh presiding.

Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rita’s honor to the Immaculate Conception Catholic School, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com

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