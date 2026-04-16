PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local woman faces a felony aggravated assault charge following an incident where she allegedly arrived at a police barracks claiming voices told her to go there and then attacked officers during a sobriety investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, 32-year-old Heidi Nicole Rodgers, of Reynoldsville, drove her 2003 Ford Taurus to the Pennsylvania State Police station in Punxsutawney on April 9. The complaint said Rodgers entered the lobby and told police “someone in her head” stated she needed to talk to a trooper.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Rodgers did not know who she was supposed to talk to or what she was supposed to talk about. Rodgers related she had nothing to report.

The affidavit stated Rodgers displayed multiple indicators of drug impairment. According to the complaint, Rodgers had bloodshot watery eyes, dilated pupils, rapid speech, and severe body tremors. Police said she also appeared to be very paranoid.

When officers informed Rodgers she was being detained for field sobriety tests, she allegedly became irate and attempted to leave the lobby. The complaint said Rodgers pulled her arms away while police attempted to place her in handcuffs.

According to the affidavit, officers secured Rodgers on the ground. While being restrained, she allegedly attempted to kick a sergeant and nearly struck him in the groin area, the complaint said.

The complaint noted Rodgers refused to submit to a legal blood draw. According to the affidavit, she told police that if anyone came near her with needles, she would defend herself.

Court records show Rodgers faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault, Felony 2

Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor 2

Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor

Careless Driving, Summary

Failure to Carry Registration, Summary

Operating a Vehicle without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

Rodgers was arraigned on April 15 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Iznana, and released on $20,000 unsecured bail, according to the court docket. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

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