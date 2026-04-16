CLEARFIELD- Mid Penn Bank recently made a donation to the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation.

The donation of $20,000 will be deposited to the Mid Penn Bank Endowment Fund with earnings used towards funding awarded through the CCCF Community Grant Program.

Pictured L-R: Vicki Myers – Mid Penn Bank Trustee Representative to CCCF Board, Maureen Gathagan and Lisa Kovalick, CCCF Board of Directors; Jeb Soult, CCCF Board Chairman; Dan Baronick and Bill Costan of Mid Penn Bank.

Chairman Soult said, “The Charitable Foundation appreciates this donation from Mid Penn Bank that will benefit grants awarded to important projects in communities across Clearfield County.”