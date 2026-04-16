HYDE — In the top of the seventh inning of Thursday’s game against the visiting Bald Eagle Area Lady Eagles, the Clearfield Lady Bison were one out away, with nobody on base, from a come-from-behind 4-3 victory.

But a full count walk, a stolen base, an error, an intentional walk, then back-to-back singles saw a one-run lead turn into three run deficit as Bald Eagle took their first lead since the top of the first inning when they scored two to open the game.

The hosts scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the first, all with two outs to start the inning, on run scoring hits by Joell Henry and Lila Roberts.

Each team scored a run in the second as it looked like it was going to be a high scoring affair. However, there were nothing but goose eggs for four innings straight, as Henry had a strong relief appearance for five plus innings.

The Lady Bison didn’t go down without a fight as, while down three i their last at-bat, Hayward led off with a triple down the right field line, then scored on an infield out by Henry. McBride and Roberts each got singles to put the tying runs on with only one out. After an infield fly rule out for the second out, Dalayni Kushner singled to load the bases, putting the tying runs on second and third and the winning run at first. The potential late game heroics fizzled on a fly out to left to end the game.

With the loss, the Lady Bison fell to 4-4 on the season, while Bald Eagle raised their record to 6-2.

Five Lady Bison had multi-hit games with two apiece – Lily McBride, Hayward, Henry, Ellie McBride, and Roberts.

In their fourth game of the week, the Lady Bison will host the Bedford Bison (8-0) on Friday at the Bison Sports Complex.

Score by innings:

Bald Eagle 210 000 4 7 8 3

Clearfield 310 000 1 5 11 1

Bald Eagle Area — 7

Addisyn Burns SS 2211, Maelee Yoder 2B 4010, Cami Walker 2B 0000, Kendal Gavlock 1B 3211, Raelee Repasky 3B 4111, Lily Harter C 4033, Casey Angellotti CF 4000, Harlee Witherite P 2010, Karlee Fisher P 1000, Macey Guenot LF 2000, Hayley Simpson RF 2000, TOTALS 28 7 8 6.

Clearfield — 5

Raigan Uncles CF 4000, Lily McBride CF 4120, Aevril Hayward 4123, Joell Henry DP/P 4123, Megan Wisor flex/P 0000, Ellie McBride C 3120, Lila Roberts RF 4021, Haley Billotte 1B 4000, Dalyni Kushner 3B 3010, Mia Helsel 2B 3000, Jordyn Lazuaskas PH 1000, TOTALS 34 5 11 4.

E – Burns, Yoder, Repasky; Hayward. 2B – Witherite, Gavlock, Harter; Roberts. 3B – Hayward. SF – Burns. SB – Burns – 2, Harter; Hayward, L McBride. CS – Hayward.

Pitching:

BEA: Witherite 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, Fisher (W) 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Clearfield: Wisor 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Henry (L, 0-1) 5.1 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.

Lady Bison Scoreboard: