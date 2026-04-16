Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 — 8 1/2 oz. package corn bread/muffin mix

1/2 cup 2% milk

1 regular size can of whole kernel corn, drained

1 regular size can of cream-style corn

Directions

~Preheat oven to 325°F.

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in sour cream. Gradually add muffin mix alternately with milk. Add corn.

~Pour into a greased 3-qt. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, 45-50 minutes (or until set).

~Makes eight servings.

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