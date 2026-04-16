Ingredients
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 cup sour cream
1 — 8 1/2 oz. package corn bread/muffin mix
1/2 cup 2% milk
1 regular size can of whole kernel corn, drained
1 regular size can of cream-style corn
Directions
~Preheat oven to 325°F.
~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in sour cream. Gradually add muffin mix alternately with milk. Add corn.
~Pour into a greased 3-qt. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, 45-50 minutes (or until set).
~Makes eight servings.
If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to info@explorejeffersonpa.com with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.
The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Corn Pudding appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/04/16/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-corn-pudding-2-171308/