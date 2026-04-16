CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A homeless woman accused of stealing multiple items from another woman while she was incarcerated waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.

Jennifer L. Roussey, 46, is charged with felony counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property for her actions at a Hyde residence Oct. 23, 2024.

The criminal complaint details how the victim, after being released from the county jail returned home to find numerous items were missing. This included jewelry, makeup, perfume, adult toys and body wash, worth approximately $3,395.

She explained that her husband had friends including Roussey visiting at one point while she was in jail. She suspected Roussey of being the thief, but had no proof.

On Nov. 1, 2024, the victim told investigators that she had a voice recording of a witness who said she saw Roussey take the items on Aug. 31, 2024.

The voice recording included information that the witness had arrived at the victim’s home with Roussey who had asked her to help her move her belongings from that victim’s residence. The witness said the victim’s husband was there when Roussey “brought out a large amount of drugs” which she then used. Roussey disappeared for six hours and then she requested the witness have sex with the victim’s husband for money but the witness refused.

In a later interview with the victim’s husband, he said Roussey had been coming to his home so she could bathe since she was homeless. On one occasion she brought the witness with her. He stated that the witness kept him occupied while Roussey was taking stuff, which he was not aware of at the time. A few days later the witness told him Roussey was a thief.

When she spoke with investigators, the witness said Roussey told her she was staying at the victim’s home and the items taken were her property. The witness said Roussey went to the bathroom to take a shower but was gone six hours. When she went to check on Roussey, she was not in the bathroom.

Later when they left the residence and got into the witness’s car, she discovered it was full of stuff.

They then traveled to a storage unit where Roussey unloaded the items into the unit. The witness said, Roussey mentioned she was going to “open a store”. Inside the unit, the witness allegedly saw white display cases of jewelry, a gray tote, a blue tote, handbags, and other stuff which she said looked like methamphetamine.

Online court documents indicate that Roussey has seven drug cases pending from a 2024 drug bust. That year-long drug investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County District Attorney, Jefferson County Drug Task Force, Punxsutawney Borough Police, Reynoldsville Borough Police, Jefferson County Probation, Clearfield County District Attorney and other local authorities led to the arrest of 39 individuals, according to a previous GANT article. She is scheduled for criminal call to answer these charges on April 30.