DuBOIS, Pa. — Ongoing issues with water and sewer systems continue to challenge the newly formed DuBois city government.

During its Wednesday meeting, the DuBois City Council addressed a recent failure with its bill-printing service that caused utility bills to arrive two weeks late. Because the due dates were not adjusted, some residents received their statements 24 hours before the bill was due.

“I know people who received the bill yesterday with the due date being tomorrow,” said resident Debbie Mechling, noting the delay caused panic among those trying to avoid penalties.

In response, the city announced it will waive all late fees for the April billing cycle.

Public pressure also influenced discussions regarding Council Bill 2025-10. Resident Mike Watt pointed out that the proposed rate ordinance still included a minimum charge, despite previous discussions among the council saying the fee would be eliminated.

Co-interim Manager Ben Kafferlin explained that the city cannot remove the minimum fee until it can charge all customers equitably. Kafferlin said the city is currently “hounding” vendors to reprogram accounting software and water meters. Once the technical updates are complete, the city will present a new ordinance to the council. Officials did not provide a deadline for those updates.

The council also revisited the topic of water fluoridation. Council Member Sam Mollica asked Public Works Director Scott Farrell how a global fluoride shortage is affecting local operations.

“There is nothing we can do,” Farrell said.

Farrell reported that he learned of the shortage three months ago. The city currently holds a two-to-three-month supply. Farrell noted that if the shortage persists, the city will issue public notices regarding an “involuntary end” to water fluoridation.