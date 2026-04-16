BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Brookville Borough Police Department has filed charges in multiple unrelated incidents, including harassment and bad check cases within the borough.

Harassment and Disorderly Conduct at Daycare

According to police, officers were called to 41 West Main Street on April 13 at approximately 3:50 p.m. for a report of an individual using profane and vulgar language at a local daycare in front of employees and children. Police identified the individual as a 40-year-old Dayton man. As a result of the investigation, charges of misdemeanor harassment and summary disorderly conduct were filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

Bad Check Incidents in Brookville

In separate incidents, police also reported on April 15 two bad check cases tied to transactions at Hometown Market on West Taylor Street.

During the first incident in October 2025, authorities said an 82-year-old Marienville woman was charged after allegedly issuing a check for $361.96 knowing the account had insufficient funds. Charges have been filed through the same magisterial district court.

In another October 2025 case, a 77-year-old Brookville man was charged after allegedly issuing a check for $36.85 under similar circumstances, according to police.

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