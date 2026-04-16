CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Clearfield County is reviewing bids for a new phone system to replace a decades-old infrastructure that no longer meets the needs of county departments.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Clearfield County Commissioners received 25 bids from well-known corporations and small local companies across 12 states. The commissioners previously advertised a request for proposals to upgrade the county to a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system, which has become the standard for government communications.

After reviewing the initial submissions, the commissioners determined they need more time to evaluate each package. Some bids provided a final price, while others used itemized lists. Many proposals excluded the cost of hardware, such as the physical handsets.

Commissioner Dave Glass noted he uses VoIP for his personal business and remains impressed with its capabilities.

The commissioners will announce the winning bid after they complete a detailed review of each proposal.