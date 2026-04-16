LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced their weekly golf award winners on Wednesday. Clarion’s McKayla Kerle was named the PSAC Women’s Golf Co-Athlete of the Week for April 15 after helping the Golden Eagles win the team title at the Fighting Scot Spring Invitational over the weekend.

Kerle tied for first at the Fighting Scot Spring Invitational over the weekend, shooting an 89 on Saturday and following up with an 81 on Sunday. That gave her a total score of 170 and tying her for first in the field. She ultimately took second after losing on the fourth sudden death playoff hole.

The Golden Eagles won the tournament after posting a team score of 348 on Sunday, representing a 15-stroke improvement on their score of 363 on Saturday. Clarion ultimately won the tournament with a team score of 711, besting California (PA)’s team score of 722 over two rounds.

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