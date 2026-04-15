CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Federal and state funding cuts may impact the Clearfield County Victim Witness Program, prompting local officials to voice concerns over dwindling support for essential services.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Clearfield County Commissioners criticized the federal and state governments for failing to meet the funding needs of local municipalities.

Susan Lewis, the newly appointed director of the Victim Witness Program, presented the application for the second year of Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding. While VOCA operates on a regular two-year cycle, Lewis noted that the current allocation of $62,819—a $5,093 decrease from 2025—cannot cover the office’s needs.

“It’s unfortunate they cut funding when the state knows the county has to pay employees,” Commissioner Dave Glass said. Glass emphasized the program’s importance and committed the commissioners to cover the shortfall. “When people wonder why taxes go up, this is a big reason why,” he added.

Commissioners Tim Winters and John Sobel echoed Glass’s frustrations. Sobel noted that the grant funding originates at the federal level before trickling down to states and counties.

In other business, the commissioners designated April 12-18 as Public Safety Telecommunicator Week. They thanked County 911 Center Director Dave McClure and his staff for their service. Winters called dispatchers the “unseen heroes” of emergency response, noting that their critical work requires a 24/7 commitment.