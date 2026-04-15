CURWENSVILLE-The best way to forget about a tough loss in baseball is to get back on the winning track. Tuesday afternoon, the Curwensville Golden Tide managed to do just that, and then some. After back-to-back losses by double digits, the Tide returned home with the sun in the sky, hosting the Glendale Vikings.

The afternoon did not last long. Curwensville’s bats went crazy in the opening inning, and a trio of pitchers went lights-out for the entire duration. Only three innings were needed for Curwensville to take a 17-1 triumph to get back to their winning ways.

Lincoln Hoyt got the start for the Tide, and in the opening inning he was on target. Three batters, three strikeouts, two of them looking, to give the Tide early momentum.

Everything that could happen in the bottom of the inning, did. Jace Weld got the start for the Vikings, but four pitches into his outing he was not feeling himself. Coaches came out and elected to play it safe, opting to pull him from the mound and also replacing him in the lineup with Kaiden Franks. James Jenkins took over on the hill, giving up a walk and a single.

Lawson Neiswender then singled to left for the RBI to open the scoring. At that moment, everything began to become unwound for the visitors. Back-to-back errors allowed two runs across the plate, then a two-RBI single by Cayden Pierce made it 5-0. Cael Butler came back to the plate as the Tide went through the entire lineup, and he brought in two runs on another single to left field. Neiswender then flew to center for another pair of runs, all before the second out.

Gavin McDermott singled to center, bringing Breck Finn across the plate. Peyton Perks then popped out to right for an RBI-double, and Trenton Best then got in on the fun with a two-RBI single on a fly to left.

One inning, 13 runs, and Curwensville was in a groove.

Hoyt pitched for two more batters in the second, but a pair of walks pulled him from the spot as Finn then took over. He would do the same thing as Hoyt in the inning, despite having a bases-loaded situation due to walks, as he struck out three batters, two of them looking. Curwensville as a unit combined for a no-hitter on the afternoon, with nearly every Viking player reaching base courtesy of a walk.

Curwensville added another four runs in the second on back-to-back doubles by Colby Proud and Hunter Passmore, who both came in for relief as the Tide were looking at closing the game out early thanks to the 15-run rule.

Proud would take over in the third, giving up three walks despite a strikeout to Seth Breeden. Brody Matish was able to ground out to a fielder’s choice, as Dean Swatsworth elected the easy throw to third for the second out, but it let John Taylor cross home. In order for the game to continue into the bottom of the inning, two more runs needed to score. With runners on first and second, the opportunity was there.

But, Proud would go hard, tossing a pair of strikes right down the center that left Parker Heffner in a hole. One more pitch, Heffner went for it, but caught air, and the game was over.

Hoyt earned his first win of the season with a three-strikeout performance. Despite going only four pitches, Weld was credited with the loss.

Despite the rain overnight, Curwensville (6-2) continues their homestand Wednesday afternoon when they host Southern Huntingdon. First pitch is tentatively set for 4:30 p.m.

Glendale 001 – 1 0 3

Curwensville (13)4X – 17 12 0

Glendale – 1

Mason Rhodes-2b 1000, John Taylor-2b 0100, Hunter Ammerman-c 1000, Seth Breeden-ph 1000, Levi Hamilton-ss 1000, Owen Wagner-ph 0000, Davin Kaufman-3b 0000, Frank Neibauer-3b 0000, Brody Matish-1b 1001, Parker Heffner-dh 2000, Kaiden Franks-rf 1000, James Jenkins-rf/p 0000, Lucca Noel-lf 1000. TOTALS 9 1 0 1.

Curwensville – 17

Cael Butler-cf 1212, Cooper Haag-cf 1110, Breck Finn-2b/p 1210, Logan Dixon-2b 1110, Lawson Neiswender-1b 2223, Colby Proud-1b/p 1112, Lincoln Hoyt-p 2100, Hunter Passmore-1b 1012, Gavin McDermott-rf 2213, Dean Swatsworth-lf 0000, Peyton Perks-dh 2111, Dante Lezzer-c 1000, Trenton Best-ss 1112, Josh LeGars-ph 1000, Cayden Pierce-3b 2112, Bryce Barnes-3b 0000, Kyler Nelen-lf 1200, Kael McGary-rf 0000. TOTALS 20 17 12 17.

2B: Passmore, Perks, Proud

SB: Butler, McDermott, Hoyt

E: Kaufman, Hamilton, Neibauer

Pitching

Glendale: Weld-0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.; Jenkins-2 IP, 12 H, 16 R, 3 ER, 3 SO, 4 BB.

Curwensville: Hoyt-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB; Finn-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB; Proud-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB.

W-Hoyt (1-0)

L-Jenkins

Golden Tide Baseball Scoreboard