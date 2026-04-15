BROOKVILLE, Pa. – U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson today announced he secured $462,416 in federal funding for the Jefferson County 911 Center.



The funding will establish a new emergency operation center to enhance the capabilities of emergency personnel located within the area. The new facility will strengthen the local emergency response network and help personnel share critical information in a timely manner.



The Jefferson County 911 Center serves 45,000 residents, including people who visit or work in the region. In addition to serving the county’s residents, personnel provide support to neighboring counties.



“The Jefferson County 911 Center is the first call residents make when an emergency arises. It’s important that the personnel and law enforcement who work at the 911 center have the infrastructure they need to respond to an emergency,” Rep. Thompson said. “This investment will help keep our emergency responders and communities safe for years to come.”



“The Jefferson County Commissioners are pleased to announce that Jefferson County has been awarded funding through Congressman Thompson’s Community Project Funding. This critical investment comes at a pivotal time, as the County has an urgent need to develop a new 911 Center to ensure reliable and modern emergency response services,” Jess Seary, Jefferson County Director of Economic Development said. “The awarded funds will support the engineering and design of a new, state-of-the-art facility, positioning the County to better serve residents and visitors with enhanced public safety infrastructure. Without this funding, the project would have faced significant delays or required the reallocation of limited local tax dollars from other essential County services. The Commissioners extend their sincere appreciation to Congressman Thompson for recognizing the importance of this project and for his confidence in Jefferson County’s stewardship of these funds. This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in strengthening the County’s emergency response capabilities and long-term public safety planning.”



Rep. Thompson secured the funding through Community Project Funding for Fiscal Year 2026.