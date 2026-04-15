(StatePoint) With warmer weather here, spring cleaning and hosting season are in full swing. While you prep your home for guests, you may also be seeing an uptick of insect activity.

Unfortunately, insects tend to gather in the same areas of the home where household members and guests do – anywhere there is food. So, rather than let bugs disrupt your spring gatherings, act right away. Doing so is important, as insects reproduce rapidly. In fact, it only takes one week for two fruit flies to multiply to 500 fruit flies!

By using these tips to banish bugs from your kitchen this spring, you can enjoy the feeling you get when your space is truly clean and guest-ready:

Do a deep clean: In addition to regular kitchen upkeep, be sure to do a deep clean in spring and every time you host. This is a great way to finally tackle those corners, crevices and seldom-addressed surfaces in the fridge, oven and pantry, where pest-attracting food residue and grease can build up.

Catch what you can’t clean: A fly trap for indoors is a necessary addition to your kitchen spring cleaning and hosting routine. Zevo catches what you can’t clean – working continuously to trap those pesky flies and gnats that linger around sinks, trash cans, and countertops even after you’ve scrubbed. Simply plug in a Zevo Flying Insect Trap near high-traffic areas, such as near party spreads, fruit bowls or garbage, and doors that are opened throughout the day. Its blue and UV light attract and catch fruit flies, gnats, house flies and other flying insects 24/7 and its sleek, discreet design will look good in your kitchen.

“Plugging in a Zevo Insect Trap is an easy way to achieve that level of cleanliness you’re looking for, so you have more time for what matters – enjoying the spring season with friends and family,” says Rob Reinerman, Vice President of Procter & Gamble Ventures, parent company of Zevo, a line of worry-free pest solutions.

Fix leaks: If you have a leak under your kitchen sink, you may unwittingly be creating an inviting habitat for bugs, which are drawn to water sources. Fix the leak so you invite only human guests to your kitchen and home this spring. Doing so will have the added benefit of preventing water damage and mold.

Seal food tightly: Take a quick look at your pantry to assess your food storage containers. Transfer all items like flour and sugar out of paper packaging and into tightly-sealed jars. Not only will this help keep bugs at bay, but your essential ingredients will stay fresher for improved hosting.

For more information about pest control in the kitchen and other areas of your home, visit zevoinsect.com.

Maintaining a tidy kitchen is just the first step in banishing bugs. Simple additional measures that require very little effort can help you truly keep the spaces where you prep, host, and enjoy your food clean, fresh and insect-free.