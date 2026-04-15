DISTANT, Pa. (EYT) – Endura Supply Company is offering $500 off wood, pellet, and gas installations scheduled for May.

With a limited number of installation slots available, homeowners can request a free in-home estimate now to secure their spot.

Spring is often the best time to plan a new heating setup and avoid the fall rush. Most people wait until colder weather arrives. By then, installers are booked, timelines stretch out, and choices feel rushed. Planning in spring allows time to evaluate the space and complete the installation before the heating season.

It Starts With the Right Setup

Installing a stove or fireplace is not just about choosing a unit. Every home is different. Chimney height, draft, clearances, and layout all affect performance.

A properly designed venting system makes the difference between a stove that works well and one that does not. That is why many homeowners start with an in-home estimate. Looking at the space in person allows for better recommendations and avoids surprises later.

Wood, Pellet, or Gas

There is not one best option for every home.

Wood stoves offer long burn times and independence from utilities.

Pellet stoves provide convenience and steady heat.

Gas units offer simple operation and low maintenance.

The right choice depends on how the space is used, heating goals, and preference for convenience versus hands-on operation.

Plan Ahead for May Installation

The $500 discount applies to installations scheduled for May. With limited availability, homeowners interested in wood, pellet, or gas options are encouraged to request an estimate soon.

Planning now helps ensure everything is installed and ready before colder weather returns.

Endura Supply Company

Wood. Pellet. Gas Hearth Products

Free In-Home Estimates

Serving Clarion and the surrounding areas

814-290-7779

www.EnduraCompany.com

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