ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police responded to a minor two-vehicle accident on Howe Road in Eldred Township.

According to a report released April 15 by State Police from the Clarion barracks, the incident occurred at 1:00 p.m. on March 31, south of Frozen Toe Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that 46-year-old Harvey B. Bumbarger IV, of Bellefonte, was parked near a bridge in a 2025 Western Star, stocking a creek with fish. The driver’s side door of the vehicle was open at the time.

State police said Mark A. Polatty, 69, of Clarion, was traveling south in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and attempted to pass the parked vehicle. Polatty’s passenger-side mirror struck the open door of Bumbarger’s vehicle.

Polatty’s truck came to a final rest south of the parked vehicle. Polatty was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident and police reported no injuries to either individual.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage but were able to be driven away from the scene under their own power, police said.

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