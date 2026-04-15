HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has officially opened the call for entries for the 2027 Working Together for Wildlife Art Contest, featuring Pennsylvania shorebirds as the primary subject.

According to the commission, the 2027 contest is restricted to paintings only, a change from previous years. Participating artists must be Pennsylvania residents and are required to feature at least one qualifying shorebird species, such as the Killdeer, Piping Plover, or Upland Sandpiper, in an original, full-color work.

Submission Requirements and Awards

The artist behind the first-place selection will receive a $5,000 cash award and 25 artist proof prints. Additional cash prizes will be awarded for second through fifth place, ranging from $1,500 down to $500.

Technical requirements for the paintings include:

Dimensions: Images must be 14×20 inches or 20×14 inches.

Border: A 2-inch white border or mat is required; the total project size must not exceed 18×24 inches or 24×18 inches.

Safety Margin: No important subject matter should be within one inch of the outside border due to potential cropping.

Entry Fees: A nonrefundable $50 fee is required per submission, though artists aged 18 and younger may enter for free.

Conservation Impact

Since its founding in 1980, the Working Together for Wildlife program has raised more than $2 million for wildlife research and management across the Commonwealth. According to Lauren Ferreri, Director of the Bureau of Information and Education, revenue from the sale of these prints directly finances conservation programs.

“Participating artists not only have a chance to take home winnings, but to help fund wildlife conservation through their work,” Ferreri stated.

All entries must be submitted online by 4:00 p.m. on July 31, 2026. For more information, artists can visit the Game Commission’s website or call 1-833-PGC-WILD.

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