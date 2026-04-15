HYDE — Coming off being able to finally play on their home ballfield for the first time all season, the Clearfield Bison were eager to get ready and double-up, hoping to keep their win streak alive. To do so, on Tuesday afternoon, they had to face down a formidable opponent in the Hollidaysburg Golden Tigers.

It appeared as though the duel between the two squads would come right down to the wire early on. However, as the afternoon progressed, the Golden Tigers blew it wide open, handing Clearfield a 9-3 loss.

Hollidaysburg got on the board first on a sacrifice fly by D. Miller, however the Bison came right back in the bottom of the first when Noah Wriglesworth blasted a line drive to center field, bringing in both Colton Bumbarger and Rex Butler. With no one scoring in the second inning, both teams were feeling strong, especially as Clearfield managed to pull a 6-4-3 double play to really boost the morale in the dugout.

That hope came to a halt in the top of the third inning.

The Golden Tigers put two on base thanks to a single by Josh Banks, then Mason Mierley reaching on an error. Ty McGough then popped into right field to let Banks round home from second to tie the game. One batter later, Miller grounded up the line into left field to bring Mierley across the plate to give Hollidaysburg the lead.

A couple insurance runs in the fourth thanks to Banks singling to first, and Braden Hatch scoring on a wild pitch, made it just out of reach for the Bison.

Bison starting pitcher Hayden Rumsky took the loss after giving up the initial three runs, with only one earned. By contrast, Cole Hartman managed to hurl all seven innings for the Tigers, keeping Clearfield at bay with only three runs yielded, to earn the win.

Hollidaysburg added four more runs in the sixth to truly put the game out of reach.

With the bases loaded, including an intentional walk, Hartman stared down Bison reliever Landon Brady, and on a 2-1 count, he made the highlight reel with a fly ball deep to the left field wall that ultimately cleared the railing. The grand slam plated every runner, and took all the wind out of the Clearfield dugout and fans, ultimately setting the final.

Hoping to get back in the groove, Clearfield (4-3) hits the road on Thursday to face Bald Eagle.

SCORE BY INNING

Hollidaysburg 102 204 0 – 9 7 4

Clearfield 200 100 0 – 3 7 3

Hollidaysburg – 9

Josh Banks-rf 4221, Mason Mierley-ss 2300, Ty McGough-3b 3021, D Miller-dh 2112, Cole Hartman-p 4114, McKinley Layton-lf 4010, Vince Boland-2b 4000, Braden Hatch-c 2100, Nathan Phillips-cf 1000, Tanner Rossman-cf 2000. TOTALS 28 9 7 8.

Clearfield – 3

O’Brian Owens-ss 4010, Hayden Rumsky-p 4000, Rex Butler-lf 3110, Colton Bumbarger-3b 3110, Noah Wriglesworth-1b 2122, Trotman Scaife-lf 1000, Connor Peacock-dh 3010, Landon Brady-cf 3000, Jake Bloom-c, Brody Ryen-2b 3000. TOTALS 29 3 7 3.

2B: Wriglesworth

HR: Hartman

HBP: Mierley-2

SF: Miller

SB: Banks, Mierley-2, McGough

E: Mierley, McGough, Boland-2/Butler, Owens, Rumsky

Pitching

Hollidaysburg: Hartman-7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 SO, 0 BB.

Clearfield: Rumsky-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Brady-3.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB; Bumbarger-1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.

W-Hartman

L-Rumsky (0-1)

Clearfield Bison Baseball Scoreboard