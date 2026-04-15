HOLLIDAYSBURG — After a six-run third inning, the Clearfield Lady Bison were cruising along with a 7-0 lead, and were up 8-3 heading to the bottom of the last inning, but the Hollidaysburg Lady Tigers had seven hits, plated five runs to tie it, and had the winning run on second base when the inning finally ended and the game headed to extras.

The visitors scored three runs, all with two outs on clutch hitting by Ellie McBride and Haley Billotte, then the home squad plated one and had the tying runs on second and third when the Lady Bison recorded the final out in an 11-9 road win to up their record to 4-3 on the season. The loss dipped the Lady Tigers to 4-5.

Megan Wisor started the game in the circle and left after four innings with a 7-2 lead. Joell Henry came on in relief and threw a scoreless fifth inning, before giving up a single run in the sixth to set the up the excruciating seventh. Wisor had to come back in and get the final out of the seventh, a liner to centerfielder Lily McBride, before pitching the eight to pick up her fourth win of the season.

The key hits in the six-run third inning to give the Lady Bison their big lead was a Henry line drive single up the middle to plate Lily McBride and Aevril Hayward, and a two out double to left center by Raigan Uncles that cleared the bases, scoring Billotte, Wisor, and Dalayni Kushner.

In the extra inning, Lily McBride led off the inning with a walk and stole second base. Then after two outs were recorded, Ellie McBride bounced one through the middle to plate her sister for the 9-8 lead. Lila Roberts then also walked, setting the stage for Billotte to blast a double to the right center field fence to pick up two all-important insurance runs and an 11-8 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth.

The home ninth started innocently enough with a fly out to Roberts in right.

A full count walk got Hollidaysburg their first baserunner. An infield single in the hole at short put two runners on. Pulling off a double steal put two runners in scoring position with just the one out. Then another Wisor walk loaded the bases with only one out. A passed ball the scored a run to make it 11-9, and put the tying runs on the corners. A stolen base put the tying run on second. After a 1-2 pitch to the next batter, lightning and then rain delayed the game for 40 minutes.

The break in the action is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Lady Bison as Wisor struck out the batter with the 1-2 count and then two pitches later the game was over after a fly out to Lily McBride in center.

Having multi-hit games, with two each, for the visitors were Henry, Ellie McBride, and Billotte. Uncles and Billotte each had three RBIs, while Liliy McBride and Hayward each scored twice.

Leah Hammel had four hits for the Lady Tigers, while Genny Peacock and Mikaylah Vincent each had three in the home team’s 18-hit attack. Hammel also threw 182 pitches in the loss.

After two road wins to start the week, the Lady Bison return to the Bison Sports Complex on Thursday when they host Bald Eagle Area (5-2).

Score by innings:

Clearfield 016 001 03 11 11 4

Hollidaysburg 000 201 51 9 18 3

CLEARFIELD — 11

Raigan Uncles LF 5013, Lily McBride CF 3210, Aevril Hayward SS 3210, Joell Henry DP/P 5122, Mia Helsel 2B 0000, Ellie McBride C 4121, Lila Roberts RF 4110, Haley Billotte 1B 4123, Megan Wisor P 3100, Rae Duckett PH/DP 2000, Dalayni Kushner 3B 2111, TOTALS 35 11 11 10.

HOLLIDAYSBURG — 9

Maggie Hicks CF 6110, Genevieve Peacock 2B 5033, Mikaylah Vincent LF 5030, Rylee Murtiff C 5110, Leah Hammel P 5140, Hallee Chandler 1B 3200, Maya Gearhart 3B 4122, Charlee Pope SS 3000, Camilla Yost SS 2010, Alayna Mitchell RF 5231, TOTALS 43 9 18 6.

E – Ellie McBride – 2, Roberts, Helsel; Gearhart, Vincent, Murtiff. 2B – Billotte, Uncles. SB – Hayward, L McBride; Chandler, Yost, Gearhart. HBP – Billotte (by Hammel). SF – Gearhart.

Pitching:

Clearfield: Wisor (W, 4-2) 5.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Henry 2.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.

Hollidaysburg: Hammel (L) 8 IP, 11 H, 11 R 6 ER, 7 BB, 10 SO.

Lady Bison Scoreboard: