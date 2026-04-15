Jon Forest Kemmer, age 35, of Santa Fe, Texas, formerly of Shippenville, passed away Sunday evening, April 12, 2026, following injuries he sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born on November 17, 1990, in Oil City and grew up in Shippenville. Jon was the son of F. Edward and Jackie Von Henderson Kemmer, both of whom survive.

He was a 2009 graduate of Clarion Area High School, where he was a standout on the Clarion Bobcats Baseball team. Jon continued his education at Allegany College of Maryland. He then played baseball for Clarion University and later Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia, before being selected by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Jon lived and breathed baseball, spending seven seasons in the minor leagues and two in Mexico before retiring in 2021. He always lived by his dad’s words: “No pressure, just opportunity.”

Jon then settled in Santa Fe, Texas, with his wife, Kourtney Krampota, whom he married on March 2, 2022. Together, they had two beautiful children, Jacklin Joyce Kemmer (age 3 ½) and Forest Todd Kemmer (age 1 ½), and lived on a 15,000-acre waterfowl hunting ranch, Hall’s Bayou Ranch, where he worked as a ranch handler. Jon also coached the HTX Battle Bucks 14U travel baseball team in Texas and was still active in his hometown, returning several times a year to give baseball lessons at The Garage in Shippenville. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved hunting and spending time with his dogs and the farm animals. Above all, his most cherished role was being a dad.

In addition to his parents, wife, and children, Jon leaves behind his brothers, Neil (Terri) Kemmer and Scot (Angie) Kemmer; his nieces, Kortney (Devin) Murray, Lindsey Kemmer, Samantha (Adam) Neill, and Hope Kemmer; a nephew, Casey Kemmer; his aunts and uncles, Jeff Kemmer, Nancy Rimer, Dee Bish, Debra Whittington, Perry Kemmer, and Johnna Fries; several cousins; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Todd and Tamy Smith Krampota.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Forest and Blanche Kemmer; maternal grandparents, John and Vivian Henderson; and an uncle, Terry Kemmer.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is assisting the family with arrangements.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on May 23, 2026, at the Clarion Moose Lodge #101, 401 Grand Avenue Ext, Clarion, PA 16214.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Kourtney Kemmer, 10811 FM 2004, Santa Fe, Texas, 77510, to help with their children’s future endeavors.

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