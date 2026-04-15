Pennsylvania State Police reported several unrelated incidents across Jefferson County, including a domestic-related case, an indecent assault investigation, and a DUI arrest.
According to PSP DuBois, troopers responded to Arch Street Extension in Snyder Township on April 10 at approximately 1:36 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute. Police listed a 13-year-old girl from Brockway as the victim, and the dispute stemmed from a disagreement between a grandmother and granddaughter. The case has been classified as harassment involving physical contact, and the investigation remains ongoing.
In a separate case, the PSP DuBois Crime Unit is investigating an indecent assault reported along Route 310 in Winslow Township. According to the report, the incident occurred on April 5 between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The victim is listed as a 4-year-old girl from Reynoldsville. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and did not release additional details.
Additionally, Punxsutawney-based State Police reported a DUI-related arrest in Jefferson County. Troopers said a traffic stop was conducted on April 12 around 4:48 p.m. along the 100 block of Watts Street in Big Run Borough. Police said a 34-year-old Rockton woman showed signs of impairment due to a controlled substance and was taken into custody. Charges are pending toxicology results.
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