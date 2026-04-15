Swartfager Welding Inc. is seeking a dedicated Human Resources Director to lead and support all HR functions.

Job Summary

We are a family-owned company seeking a dependable, full-time Human Resources Director to lead and support all HR functions. This hands-on role partners closely with leadership and employees to manage compliance, HR administration, and day-to-day HR operations. HR experience is preferred, and we are willing to train a motivated individual with a strong work ethic and desire to grow.

Job Requirements:

Have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Administers/oversees human resource programs: benefits, compensation, leave of absences, disciplinary matters, occupational health and safety

Oversees compliance with federal and state personnel laws and regulations.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Associates degree required in related field, i.e., Business Administration, Human Resources. Experience with computers and Excel software.

Must be able to pass a pre-employment drug screen

Benefits/Perks

Monday–Friday 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM shift

PTO, holiday pay, and sick time after the first 90 working days

Competitive hourly wage

Health and vision insurance

On-site childcare provided at no cost

Family-owned company with a supportive team environment

To Apply:

We are looking to hire as soon as possible. Apply in person or email your resume to erin@swartfagerweldinginc.com at our facility (199 Boyle Memorial Drive Knox, PA 16232) during normal business hours.

Please contact Erin Harpur, HR Director, at 814-797-0280 for additional information.

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