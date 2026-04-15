ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into a missing Elk County woman, with a reward now being offered for information that leads to answers in the case.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, a reward is being offered for information that helps solve the disappearance of 35-year-old Michelle Lynn Benjamin.

Benjamin was last seen at her home in the 100 block of Madison Street in St. Marys on June 22, 2007. Investigators said she is believed to have left the residence with three men who were possibly traveling from Buffalo, N.Y.

Police said Benjamin may have departed the area in a red or maroon four-door 1992 Buick sedan and may have been headed toward Buffalo. Authorities noted she is considered missing under suspicious circumstances.

Benjamin is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has long, straight blonde or strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she has several tattoos, including a butterfly on her chest and a moon on her left leg.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510 or submit a tip through PSP Tips. Callers may also contact the PSP Tips toll-free number at 1-800-472-8477.