THREE SPRINGS — Wednesday’s softball game against Southern Huntingdon is one that Curwensville will likely want to forget.

The Lady Tide committed nine errors, leading to 10 unearned runs in an 11-1 setback. The game lasted just five innings due to the 10-run rule.

On top of the defensive woes, Curwensville’s bats were also silent most of the game. The Lady Tide managed just three hits, two coming from Addison Siple, who hit a solo home run in the fourth to provide the lone run.

The Lady Rockets scored their only earned run in the bottom of the first then plated two in the second and five in the third to take an 8-0 lead before Siple’s solo shot in the fourth briefly halted the host’s momentum.

But three of the first four Lady Rockets reached on errors in the fifth and Southern went on to plate the runs needed to invoke the 10-run rule.

Curwensville slipped to 4-3 with the loss. The Lady Tide visit Moshannon Valley Thursday.

Curwensville—1

Addison Warren c 3000, Kylah Wos 2b-p 2000, Caitlynn Irwin p 0000, Addison Siple p-2b 2121, Ava Hainsey 3b 2010, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf 1000, Briah Peoples ss 2000, Addyson Neiswender lf 2000, Sydney Simcox cf 2000, Carter Bressler cf 0000, Adleyn Koval dp 2000, Dani Sutika 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 18-1-3-1.

Southern Huntingdon—11

E. Young p 4134, E. Smith 2b 4111, C. Varner c 4031, L. Dell 3b 2101, Z. Trailer lf 2100, K. Hoffman 1b 2000, T. Semple dp 32000, A. Young cf 2300, C. Deller rf 3210. Totals: 26-11-8-7.

Score by Innings

Curwensville 000 10— 1 3 9

Southern Huntingdon 125 03—11 8 1

Errors—Ava Hainsey 3, Briah Peoples 3, Sydney Simcox 2, Dani Sutika; E. Smith. 3B—E. Young. HR—Siple (solo, 4th). HBP—Hoffman (by Irwin). SB—Hainsey, Aughenbaugh.

Pitching

Curwensville: Siple—2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, Wos—2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, Irwin—1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.

Southern Huntingdon: E. Young—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.

WP—E. Young. LP—Siple.

LADY TIDE SCOREBOARD: