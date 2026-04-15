DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion rallied from a brief deficit to take a narrow victory over D’Youville, winning by a final score of 6-5 on Tuesday at Stern Family Field. The Golden Eagles’ offense was highlighted by a three-run first inning, and a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The pitching performance of the day came from Jalen Sami, who helped stabilize the middle innings for the Golden Eagles and earned the win. Entering the game with a 4-3 deficit in the fifth inning, Sami was masterful in navigating the Saints’ lineup, holding them hitless in 3.1 innings of relief. In fact, Sami was one out shy of a perfect outing before hitting Hudson White with two outs in the top of the eighth inning. Colin Miller entered in the ninth inning with Clarion leading 6-4 and despite giving up a run picked up his first save of the season.

The Golden Eagles trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning after D’Youville’s Colby Wilson hit a two-run homer to tie the game, followed by a third run scoring on Blaise Kolbert’s RBI single. The Golden Eagles answered back when Randy Carlo hit a three-run homer, bringing home Tyson Gill and Zach Colangelo to make it 6-4. For Carlo, it was the 22nd home run of his Clarion career, tying the program’s career record set by Scotty McManamon.

Clarion jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Colangelo initiated the scoring by singling up the middle and advancing to second on a failed pickoff attempt. Gill’s groundout moved Colangelo to third, and he scored on an error when Carlo stole second. Later in the inning Elvin Robles reached first on an error, and Jacob Patterson drove in both Carlo and Robles with a single up the middle, extending the lead to 3-0, though Patterson was thrown out attempting to stretch the hit into a double.

In the third inning, the Saints responded as Michael Huff scored on a bases-loaded walk, cutting the deficit. After three innings, Clarion maintained a 3-1 lead.

In the ninth inning, the Saints’ Kevin Del Vecchio doubled to center, driving in Jake Hollins and narrowing the gap. However, the Golden Eagles held on to secure the victory.

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