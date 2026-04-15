PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A local woman was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident on Sulgar Road in Pine Creek Township, state police say.

According to a report released April 14 by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred at 12:04 a.m. on March 24, just east of Route 322 on Sulgar Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Kymberly B. Moore, 39, of Brookville, was traveling east in a 2020 Chrysler Town & Country when she lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off the roadway.

State police said the minivan struck a tree and a boulder before hitting a second tree on the south shoulder. The vehicle then overturned and came to a final rest in a drainage ditch on the north shoulder of the roadway.

Moore was wearing a lap and shoulder belt at the time of the crash, police said. Jefferson County EMS transported her to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of injuries of unknown severity, according to the report.

Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and McPherson Towing assisted troopers at the scene.

Police cited Moore for careless driving, according to the report.

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