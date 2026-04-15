HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday is encouraging the many visitors expected to attend the NFL Draft next week in Pittsburgh to enjoy themselves — while warning potential bad actors that the event will not be a free-for-all.

More than half a million people are expected to be in the Pittsburgh area for NFL Draft festivities, with the opening round of the draft starting on April 23. That many people will cause traffic slowdowns and potential overcrowding at bars/restaurants, retail stores, and other businesses.

It will also present opportunities for criminals and bad actors. The Office of Attorney General will have an increased presence of agents in the area, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners who have been strategically planning public safety measures for over a year.

“This event has caused a lot of excitement for the city of Pittsburgh, football fans, and everyone planning to attend the many events surrounding the draft — I wish you all a safe and enjoyable weekend,” Attorney General Sunday said. “To the bad actors with ill intentions who think they can blend into the crowds and prey on unsuspecting visitors — think twice, we will be watching. Along with our partners, we will be on site in full force.”

For attendees, criminal activity to be aware of includes:

Human trafficking: Predatory traffickers recruit their victims from many locations, including places with large gatherings of people. Victims of human trafficking, or anyone who feels they suspect trafficking is occurring, can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733. This is a national, toll-free hotline that is available 24/7.

Drug trafficking: Predatory drug dealers will be looking to profit financially from an increase in potential customers.

Scams/fraud/theft: More people means more potential targets for thieves and scammers. Be especially careful when purchasing Draft-related merchandise, such as apparel and memorabilia.

To help fans shop safely, the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center and the NFL encourage consumers to:

Shop only at trusted retail locations and authorized online sellers.

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true and be aware that counterfeiters often use real product photos to sell fake items.

Check for signs of poor quality, such as sloppy stitching, missing security labels and irregular markings.

Keep records of purchases and monitor bank statements for discrepancies.

The NFL has information about the Draft event, including FAQs, at https://www.nfl.com/draft/event-info/.

Any visitor in an emergency situation, should call 9-1-1.

“Our team and the partners involved in securing the NFL Draft and surrounding areas have familiarity and experience with large-crowd events, so there are tactical plans in place,” Attorney General Sunday said. “We look forward to showcasing the great city of Pittsburgh, but will not sacrifice safety for a good time, no matter what.”