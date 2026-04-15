UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension will hold the 4-H Wildlife and Forestry Field Day, an event where youth from across Pennsylvania can explore their interest in wildlife and forestry. This year, the event will be open to external participants, including those not involved in 4-H.

The event will occur from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 9, at the Penn State Ag Progress Days site, 2710 W. Pine Grove Road, Pennsylvania Furnace. Registration will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

This year’s theme is Head, Heart, Hand, Health and Habitat. Youth do not need any preparation or prior experience with wildlife or forestry to participate.

The “Exploratory Track” for youth ages 8-11 will include hands-on wildlife and forestry educational activities, guest speakers and interactive learning experiences.

The “Science Track” offers youth ages 12-18 the opportunity to participate in a series of educational sessions to expand their knowledge and skills in wildlife and forest sciences.

According to organizers, the sessions will bring to life content from 4-H wildlife and forestry project books and help participants better understand current conservation issues. The event also is aimed at inspiring participants to investigate potential career paths in forest and wildlife conservation.

At the end of the event, teens can compete in an optional interactive quiz, which is offered to help identify youth who may be interested in or prepared for national-level 4-H opportunities.

The registration fee is $20 and the deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. April 27. More information is available online.