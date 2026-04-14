Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.14/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 46.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 4.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.617 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.63/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.26/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.63/g while the highest was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.26/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.07/g today. The national average is up 39.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

April 13, 2025: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

April 13, 2024: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

April 13, 2023: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

April 13, 2022: $4.16/g (U.S. Average: $4.07/g)

April 13, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.15/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.18/g.

Hagerstown- $3.88/g, down 7.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.95/g.

York- $4.15/g, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.12/g.

“Average gasoline prices surged for many Americans through the first half of last week before easing in some areas after oil prices slipped following President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, with a breakdown in talks and renewed escalation over the weekend, motorists should prepare for another round of price increases. The move toward a full blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is compounding global supply concerns and risks further disrupting flows, which pushed oil prices sharply higher in Sunday night trading. As a result, gasoline prices are likely to jump again this week, with diesel expected to follow, until there is a meaningful restoration of shipping through the Strait.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.

SOURCE GasBuddy