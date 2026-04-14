HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the 1st quarter of 2026.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

For the 1st quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP Troops, municipal police departments, and the ATF for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Table 1: Q1 2026 PICS statistics, compared to Q1 2025

2025 2026 PICS Checks Conducted 261,878 293,713 Persons Denied 3,811 4,543 Denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,152 930 Referred to PSP 493 227 Referred to municipal law enforcement 547 612 Referred to ATF 112 91 Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase 28 23

Governor Shapiro is committed to working with the PSP to promote responsible firearm ownership and strengthen public safety.

The Governor’s 2026-27 budget plan builds upon his progress to strengthen public safety across the Commonwealth, which includes a $16.2 million investment to support four additional cadet classes, approximately 380 troopers. The governor’s 2025-26 state budget included funding for four additional PSP cadet classes.

The Shapiro Administration has secured funding for nearly 2,000 additional police officers on the beat and expanded afterschool and community-based violence intervention programs. These efforts are delivering results: violent crime is down 12 percent statewide, and fatal gun violence has dropped 42 percent, helping communities across Pennsylvania feel safer and more secure.

For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.