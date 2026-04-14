Shirley “Diane” (GiGi) Faulk passed away peacefully at Christ the King Manor on April 9, 2026.

Born on June 29, 1929, in Brockport, Pa., she was the daughter of Ronald and Gladys Morrow. She married Carl Reinhold Faulk on September 17, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2009. In addition to raising her seven children and working at the Brockport post office, she was known in the family for her great cooking and baking. She made the best apple pies and SpaghettiOs you could imagine. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is her daughter, Karen Russo of State College, Pa; four sons, Tom Faulk of Brockport, Michael Faulk and his wife, Peggy, of Saint Marys, Jeffrey Faulk and his wife, Beth Ann of Brockway, Gregory Faulk and his wife Rachel of Butler; daughter-in-law, Kim Faulk of Brockport; nine grandchildren: Liz, Maggie, Jarret, Carl, Dennis, Allison, Jason, Abby and Katie; three great-grandchildren: Diego, Emi and Lyra.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Faulk and William Faulk; two sisters, Phyllis Boschini and Connie Dezanet; and son-in-law, Vic Russo.

In accordance with Diane’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Ann Foor officiating. Burial will follow in the Brandy Camp Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. The Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

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