RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home is proud to announce that Funeral Director Larry K. Bliss is celebrating 30 years as a licensed funeral director and embalmer.

Larry was officially issued his Pennsylvania funeral director’s license on March 22, 1996, marking the beginning of a distinguished career dedicated to serving families with compassion, professionalism, and care. His journey in funeral service began even earlier, working alongside Richard Hillis prior to attending the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 1994. He completed his formal training, began his internship in 1995, and successfully passed both state and national board examinations, leading to his licensure in 1996.

“Thirty years in the funeral profession is certainly something to be proud of,” said Jennifer Bauer Eroh, President. “Our staff and the community are fortunate to have such a dedicated and caring professional serving families with the compassion Larry brings to his work every day.”

Larry served more than 17 years with the Richard D. Hillis Funeral Homes before continuing his service with the Bauer family following their acquisition of the funeral home in 2010. He brought with him not only extensive experience, but also deep-rooted relationships within the community—connections that continue to benefit the families he serves today.

A native of Rimersburg, Larry is a graduate of Union High School. He also attended Anderson University in Indiana before completing his education at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. Deeply committed to his community, Larry has always believed in giving back. He fondly recalls coaching his sons, Casey and Corey, in Little League, as well as coaching high school football at both Union High School and the former East Brady High School. His passion for supporting local youth remains strong, as he continues to attend football games each fall.

“It is an honor to be a part of this community and to help the families I serve,” said Larry K. Bliss.

Outside of his professional life, Larry enjoys spending time with his wife, Sherry. Together, they share a unique hobby and have built an impressive collection of more than 5,000 salt and pepper shakers.

Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, formerly the Richard D. Hillis Funeral Home, was acquired by the Bauer family in 2010. Today, the Bauer family operates funeral homes in Kittanning, Elderton, Dayton, and Rimersburg, continuing a long-standing tradition of compassionate care and service to the families of Armstrong County and surrounding communities.

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