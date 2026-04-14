CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The PennWest Clarion Band will present its Spring Band Concert on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Marwick-Boyd Auditorium.According to the event announcement, the concert is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m..

Under the direction of Lisa E. Hummel, the ensemble will perform a repertoire specifically featuring composers from Western Pennsylvania.

The program will also include a special recognition ceremony for senior band members during the performance. According to the university, the event is free and open to the public.

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