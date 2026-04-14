HYDE — March 16 was the original start date for the 2026 season on the diamond for the Clearfield Bison. The result was no game, because of rain. The next three home games had the same result. Despite five games being played, the Bison still had yet to step foot on their home field for any reason aside from practice. After a near 30-day wait, that came to an end on Monday afternoon under blue skies when the Bison hosted Penns Valley.

Fans got a fun contest, with neither team having many hit opportunities. What they got was grit, toughness, and timely at-bats, which led Clearfield to a 2-1 victory.

Neither team had much to speak of in the early innings, with pickoffs and double plays keeping runs off the board. Pitching between both schools was solid so neither team really found a break.

The bottom of the fourth is when Clearfield broke through.

Braison Patrick led off the inning with a single into left, then stole second while Rex Butler was at the plate. Butler hit a 2-0 offering into left field, getting just enough of a strike for an RBI-double to let Patrick get to the plate and give the Bison the lead. One inning later, an RBI-single by Jayce Brothers brought Landon Brady, who came in as a courtesy runner for Connor Peacock, across home for a 2-0 lead.

That run would be the final one for Clearfield, as Peacock continued his solid afternoon on the hill. The junior would ultimately pitch all seven innings, striking out eight, to earn his third win of the season.

It was not all good for Peacock, as he saw runners on first and second in the seventh, with Shovey singling to left and bringing in one run.

With runners on first and second, and one out on the board, Peacock faced Neideigh, and on the 0-1 pitch, Allegretto stole second. The count went 1-1 on the stolen base pitch, but the next offering also got called a ball. In a bold move, Allegretto decided to try and steal the run, as the ball got away from O’Brian Owens. Quickly thinking, Peacock hustled to the plate where Owens got the ball in his glove just in time to prevent the stolen home opportunity.

Two outs on the board, it came down to just pitcher and batter.

Peacock’s next pitch went wide of the zone, putting it at 3-1 on the count. But, Neideigh took a chance on the next pitch, catching only air to load the count. With a deep breath, and no focus on the runner at first, Peacock’s next pitch went to the plate. Neideigh swung a second time, and just like the last throw, went in the glove of Owens. The strikeout ended the game in dramatic fashion, giving Clearfield back-to-back wins on the season.

Fans that liked that game will not have to wait long for the next, as the Bison (4-2) will be back on their home field Tuesday afternoon, playing host to Hollidaysburg. The Golden Tigers were originally to play Clearfield on March 23, but field conditions were not conducive to playing after rain and cold hit the area.

First pitch at the Bison Sports Complex is at 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Penns Valley 000 000 1 – 1 3 2

Clearfield 000 110 X – 2 5 2

Penns Valley – 1

I. Harpster-lf 2000, R. Birge-cf 3010, P. Feltenberser-ss 3000, B. Kurtz-3b 3000, Nixon-c 3100, R. Allegretto-1b 2000, L. Shovey-rf 3021, G. Neideigh-p 3000, C. Shovey-2b 1000. TOTALS 23 1 3 1.

Clearfield – 2

Jayce Brothers-rf 3011, Braison Patrick-ss 3110, O’Brian Owens-c 3000, Rex Butler-lf 2011, Hayden Rumsky-cf 2000, Noah Wriglesworth-1b 3010, Connor Peacock-p 2000, Landon Brady-cr 0100, Colton Bumbarger-3b 2010, Brady Ryen-2b 1000. TOTALS 21 2 5 2.

2B: Butler

DP: Rams; Feltenberser-C. Shovey-Allegretto

SB: Alegretto, C. Shovey/Patrick

CS: Allegretto, L. Shovey

E: Feltenberser-2/Bumbarger-2

Pitching

Penns Valley: Neideigh-4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Harpster-1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.

Clearfield: Peacock-7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 SO, 3 BB.

W-Peacock (3-1)

L-Neideigh

Clearfield Bison Baseball Scoreboard