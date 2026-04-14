BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Dawson Cook was dominant on the mound, and in the process reached a career milestone as the Moniteau baseball team shut out Brookville, 8-0, on Tuesday afternoon.

Cook scattered three hits over seven innings and struck out 11. Those Ks moved Cook over 200 in his career.

Cook also got it done with the bat, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs to help his own cause.

Ian Ross, Carson Minnear, James Gillen and Beau Stewart also had multi-hit games for the Warriors. Gillen had a double.

REDBANK VALLEY 5, KARNS CITY 4

The Bulldogs got the walk-off win on a two run triple by Braylon Wagner in the bottom of the seventh at Union High School.

Wagner drove in three in the victory.

Jaxon Huffman picked up the win. He went all seven, striking out seven.

Cole Johnston and Tyson Frazer homered for the Gremlins.

SOFTBALL

Abigail Dunlap tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out six, as Karns City kept rolling with a 7-0 win over Redbank Valley.

Dunlap also helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Addison Fox also drove in two for Karns City.

Braylee Yeany and Quinn White had the only two hits for the Bulldogs.

The post MILESTONE DAY: Moniteau’s Dawson Cook Dominant on the Mound in Shutout Win That Comes With a Career Mark appeared first on exploreJefferson.