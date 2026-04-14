CLEARFIELD- Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, the leading provider of services for senior citizens throughout Clearfield County, is proud to announce its 49th Anniversary Gala, “A Legacy of Love,” taking place on Friday, May 15 at the Copper Cork Event Center.

For nearly half a century, Mature Resources has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults in the community, offering a wide range of essential services and programs tailored to meet their unique needs. From in-home care and meal delivery to social activities and transportation assistance, the agency has been a pillar of support for countless seniors, empowering them to live independently and with dignity.

“As we celebrate our 49th year of service, we reflect on the incredible impact Mature Resources has had on the lives of seniors in Clearfield County,” said Kathy Gillespie, Executive Director of Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging. “Our commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care has never wavered, and we are excited to commemorate this milestone with our community.”

The 49th Anniversary Gala, “A Legacy of Love,” promises to be a night of celebration, honoring the agency’s rich history and the individuals who have contributed to its success. The event will feature a cash bar, delectable appetizers, a delicious dinner, inspiring guest speakers, live music, and an opportunity for attendees to dance the night away.

“This gala is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff, volunteers, and supporters who have made Mature Resources the trusted resource it is today,” added Dennis Biancuzzo, Director of Business Development. “We invite the community to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and the lasting impact we’ve had on the lives of local seniors.”

Tickets for the 49th Anniversary Gala are now available for purchase and are $50.00 per person. The public is encouraged to attend this special event. For more information or to secure your tickets, please visit our Clearfield office, 116 S. 2nd Street Clearfield, PA our Curwensville Office, 600 Cooper Road, Curwensville, PA or by visiting our website at www.mraaa.life or call 814-765-2696.

About Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging:

Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging has been serving senior citizens throughout Clearfield County for the past 49 years. The agency provides a wide range of essential services and programs, including in-home care, meal delivery, social activities, and transportation assistance, all designed to empower older adults to live independently and with dignity. Mature Resources is committed to enhancing the quality of life for seniors in the community and is a trusted resource for individuals and their families.